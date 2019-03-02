LPG price increased by Rs95 per cylinder

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Friday increased the price of locally produced liquefied petroleum gas by Rs95 per 11.8kg cylinder for the month of March.

According to a notification issued by Ogra, the new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder will be Rs1,522.65, which would be applicable in March, compared to Rs1,427.63 per cylinder for February.

However, contrary to the government’s notified prices, LPG is being sold at exorbitant rates across the country due to weak administrative control of relevant state departments.

At present, LPG is being sold in the range of Rs1,800 to Rs2,300 per cylinder in different parts of the country, including main urban centres.

According to the Ogra notification, the producer price of LPG, which contained 40% propane and 60% butane, has been calculated at Rs70,620.09 per ton. The producer price includes excise duty of Rs85 per ton, excluding the petroleum levy.

