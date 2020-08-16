Home Business LPG price goes up by Rs5/kg

LPG price goes up by Rs5/kg

Observer Report

Lahore

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas shot up by Rs5/kg in the country, increasing to Rs105/kg on Sunday.
According to LPG Industries Association Pakistan, the price of a gas cylinder meant for domestic use has been increased by Rs60 while a commercial cylinder’s price has gone up by Rs230.
Officials said the increase in LPG prices was due to the halt in supply of the fuel from the Pakistan-Iran border crossing in Taftan.
Last month, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had issued a notification stating the increase in LPG prices for the month of August.

