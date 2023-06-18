LPG price comes down by Rs 140 per kg

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The OGRA’s historic decision on Saturday broke the back of the LPG mafia by making a dramatic drop in LPG prices, from Rs 350 to Rs 210 per kg.

According to Irfan Khokhar, chairman of LPG Distribution Association, Sui Southern Gas Company did black marketing worth billions of rupees, but OGRA held a hearing in this regard and issued a detailed decision after notification, according to OGRA’s decision. Now local and imported LPG will be sold at the same price.

Talking to daily Pakistan Observer a consumer Anwar Khan said that it was a very good decision for the poor who were already facing an unprecedented inflation. He was of the view that more such decisions were call of hour to let the poor make both ends meet.