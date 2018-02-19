LPG per kg price to reduce by Rs15 next month: Irfan

Lahore

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on LPG, Chairman Irfan Khokhhar on Sunday hinted at reduction in per kilogram price of LPG by Rs 15 in the first week of March 2018, thus bringing this gas price to the lowest during last four years.

He told APP here that 3rd International LPG Conference being organized by all the stakeholders including Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of Pakistan (LPG-AP) in Lahore on March 11, 2018 and the Prime Minister had also confirmed his participation as chief guest in the conference.

He added that a number of important announcements would be made to implement the new and pending decisions of the LPG conferences.

Irfan Khokhhar continued that after substantial decrease in the per kg price, the LPG import and Local Producers price would be equal in Pakistan, and the LPG would be available at 50 percent cheaper than the price of petrol, 55 percent of diesel and 20 percent of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) that would prove to be a greater relief to the consumers across the country.

Regarding sub-standard gas cylinders, Irfan Khokhhar vowed to move a resolution in the upcoming LPG conference under which the manufacturing, sale and purchase of sub-standard gas cylinders would be declared a ‘non-bail able offense so as to stop occurrence of unwanted and tragic incidents of cylinder blasts that would definitely protect the innocent lives effectively in future.

FPCCI Standing Committee Chairman disclosed that at present, substandard gas cylinders were being manufactured in around 400 factories located in Gujranwala. “I will chair the committee meeting on 22nd of this month to discuss ways and means to stop manufacturing of sub-standard cylinders. Of course, we are ready to extend all kind of support to the relevant government departments in their efforts meant to protect public life and give relief to them”.

He added that efforts were also being put in place to remove all reservations of the gas importers by raising their issues at appropriate forums. Out of the total 148 LPG marketing companies/importers, he said, only 30 companies had local allocation of gas.

“We will also bring a resolution in the LPG Conference for giving an end to ‘Signature Bonus and Premium’ system that benefit only a few, while depriving the majority stakeholders. We want a mechanism that very much ensures merit and justified allocation of the local gas,” he concluded.—APP