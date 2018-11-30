Lowest voter turnout in IoK polls indicates people’s frustration: FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Faisal on Friday said that lowest voters’ turn out in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), indicates ‘frustration’ of people of held valley.

Addressing in a ceremony, aimed to highlight the Kashmir issue here, he said, Britain parliament has also endorsed the rights’ violation in held Kashmir by the occupation forces.

“Rights council of the United Nation has also highlighted the worst state terrorism in the valley”, the FO spokesperson contented.

Faisal said, the lowest turnout in occupied territory during latest polls, clearly indicates that the Kashmiris are not happy with India.

He urged International community to come forward for the solution of the Kashmir issue according to the expectations of the Kashmiris.

It is pertinent to mention here that, many Kashmiris have been martyred in the recent wave of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The death toll has jumped to 22 in the recent days, as occupied forces on November 27, had killed two more people in Kulgam town of the held Kashmir.

According to details, two innocent Kashmiris were killed by Indian troops, moreover, a house was set on fire during a so-called search operation of the area by Indian forces.

The area was cordoned off and services of internet and mobile phones have also been blocked by the administration.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani addressing a presser on November 22 had said that Indian secret agencies have started executing their plan to eliminate resistance leadership.

