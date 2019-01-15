Lower political temperature

THE country is facing economic and other challenges requiring national consensus to tackle and address them but unfortunately political temperature is not subsidising due to a variety of reasons and factors. The latest cause for raise in the political tension is announcement of programme about visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary to Sindh to meet key opposition leaders.

In normal circumstances, the visit of the Prime Minister or a member of the Federal Cabinet should not be an issue at all. Every citizen has constitutional right to move freely to any part of the country and this is particularly so in the case of the PM and Ministers who are required to undertake tours as part of their official engagements, responsibilities and duties. However, it is the purported objectives and timing of the visit that makes them controversial. The PPP, the ruling party of the province, believes the visits are aimed at fanning political instability in the province and creating obstacles in the smooth working of its government. We have been emphasizing in these columns that the tradition of respecting mandate of the parties as given in the general election should strictly be upheld by this and future governments too. It is not fair to engineer a change in direct contradiction to the will of the people as demonstrated during free and fair polls. PML-N Government did not make any attempt to bring down PTI’s provincial government in the KP despite the fact that some political players were active and ready to extend a helping hand for the purpose. PML -N also did not touch PPP’s Government in Azad Kashmir and waited for completion of its term there for a change to take place through elections. However, this good tradition was violated in Balochistan and unfortunately PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is thought to have played a leading role in bringing down PML-N government there. Presently, PPP has dominant majority in the Provincial Assembly and there should not be any attempt to effect an unnatural change that could alienate people of the province. There is dire need to strengthen the Federation and this can be done by strengthening and satisfying the federating units.

