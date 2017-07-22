Lowari Tunnel opening

On the opening of the Lowari Tunnel the Prime Minister Sharif spoke fervently and threw punches against his political opponents for stopping his developmental agenda. He said today is the brightest day in my life because this great project has been completed. If 40 years ago this project would have been completed we have not lost thousands of lives due to the adverse condition of this area which remains cut off from the rest of the world due to inclement weather.

He pointed towards Iftikhar-ud-Din, a local dignitary, and told the gathering that we are making progress in KP. We have built this tunnels, bridges, motorways and power plants to remove the darkness from the country. He announced the construction of a major Road from Chitral to Peshawar. We are working for the development and progress of the country despite the hurdles created by the protesters. Chitral will be developed as the most modern city of Pakistan with all the amenities made available to its citizens. He said we hear the talk about Nawaz Sharif’s accountability, who has removed the dark clouds and made the country stronger by ushering in era of progress.

He told the opponents that nobody will accept such a decision. I have done no corruption or made illegal assets. My conscience is clear and I cannot tolerate these allegations as a self respecting person. I appeal to all the people to pray for the long life of PM Nawaz Sharif so that he may continue to serve the masses, who otherwise have been deprived of for a long long period.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

