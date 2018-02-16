Lowari tunnel brings respite for Chitralis in winter season

Peshawar

Lowari Tunnel, the long awaited mega project completed by PML-N government last year, has brought great respite and happiness on the faces of Chitral’s people, who are enjoying uninterrupted travelling facilities despite of heavy snowfall on Lowari Top in this winter season. Prior to construction of Lowari Tunnel, Chitral remained virtually in accessible during winter season as rough Lowari Top remained normally closed for four to five months due to heavy snowfall and resultantly, people of this mountainous district were disconnected from rest of the country.

Inaugurated by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on July 20 last, more than 500,000 population of Chitral are being facilitated from the longest tunnel of the country throughout the year with numerous positive effects on economy, trade, business, tourism, agriculture and forestry besides other socio-economic sectors of KP. The 8.5kilometers long main tunnel and 1.9 KM small tunnel of Lowari besides 35 kilometers access roads and 12 bridges were completed at a cost of about Rs 27 billion, courtesy to PML-N government.

Development works on the mega project that remained suspended from time to time due to various reasons during the last four decades, was finally completed by the sitting government during its four years tenure. The project saw many ups and downs during last four decades and remained incomplete due to lackluster approaches of the past governments.—APP