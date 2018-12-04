Low water inflow reduces power generation of Tarbela

Our Correspondent

Tarbela

As many as 10 power generation units of Tarbaila dam has been shut down on Tuesday due to the low water inflow in the lake and power production capacity has reached its lowest during the current season.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level in Tarbaila dam remained 1427.65 feet, where only seven power generation units were producing 319 megawatts electricity and not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production reduced from 3478 megawatts to only 319 megawatts. Water inflow in the dam was 24800 cusec and outflow 45000 cusecs feet the dam officials stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sukkur that low level of water in rivers had badly affected the business of boat-craft in Sukkur. Talking to a private news channel Tuesday, a shipwright said he was earning a good amount from this business and looking after his eight members family easily. He said as the weather getting dry due to shortage of rain had made the rivers dry that increased the problems of boat-builders in smooth running of their family.

He further said thousands of boat-builders were making boats in near past even now only two were left in the district. He said low level of water not only affected their business but it also effected fishermen and farmers. He told wood of Pinus gerardiana, Tali and Ciliata were used in making boats.

