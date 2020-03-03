Low usage of Potassium affects agri produce

Observer Report

Multan

Speakers in an international seminar on “ Smart Potassium Nutrition Management in Crops Under Changing Climate” disclosed that low usage of Potassium directly affects the agri produce resulting lesser production than expected.

They said that these fertilizers have the capacity to face the climatic changes leading to high quality production of crops.

Smart management of Potassium yields nice result, they observed.

Speaking as guest speaker from Jordan, Dr Munir J. Muhammad Rusan informed that they received extra ordinary result by potassium smart management in his country despite climatic changes. He shed light in detail on beneficial impacts of Potassium usage on crops.

Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture and Rural Economy Punjab, Arif Anwar Baloch, highlighted the importance of the fertilizers saying that these could yields superb agri produce if used properly.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said that the lesser the use of potassium is, the lesser the chances of better crops productions.

He informed that the crops could not combat the climatic changes when these fertilizers are used in low quantity.