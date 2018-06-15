Low standard of politics

If we look towards the politics being practiced in past, we see that it was based on moral values and ethics and the opponent’s criticism was based on true facts and analysis. But now, the standard of politics in our country has fallen deeply down. Targeting one another’s character has become easier and common. This is the new tool which our politicians have started acquiring for the sake of point scoring and damaging the other’s image.

We need to understand that this kind of politics is not going to bring any change rather it will adversely affect the sentiments and the minds of public. Not only elders but the children are also exposed to social media on which everything is easily available. Watching and listening to such kind of content would leave adverse impact especially on the minds of children.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

