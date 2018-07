Islamabad

Due to heavy rain in Suleman range, hills in Kaha Sultan have received 31 thousand cusecs water from its catchment areas which may cause low level flood in low lying areas of Rajan pur district.

According to the local irrigation Official, the people of the areas have been issued warning to remain at safer places, however low intensity of flood will not affect major population in the area, Radio Pakisan repored.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp