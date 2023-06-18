Low intensity tremor felt in Jammu’s Ramban district

A low-intensity earthquake was felt on Saturday afternoon across Ramban district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the earthquake, occurring at 2:03PM, measured 3.0 on Richter scale. The epicen-tre of the quake, happening at a depth of 5 kms, was located in Ramban, they said.

There were, however, no immediate reports of any damage caused anywhere in or around the epicentre. Notably, the fresh tremor has taken the tally of earthquakes felt in Chenab valley to seven since the occurrence of a 5.4 magnitude quake in Doda district on Tuesday.—KMS