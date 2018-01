Ghizer

An earthquake of low intensity jolted different areas of Ghizer on Sunday, no loss of lives or property was reported. The geological department of PMD said that tremors of low intensity were felt in Gahkuch city and other areas of district Ghizer of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

People of the areas where the earthquake was felt rushed out of their homes in panic but no causality or loss of property was reported from anywhere.—INP