Low immigration trend among job-seeking women worries experts

Zubair Qureshi

A discussion session held at COMSATS Secretariat took stock of immigration trends population, especially with regard to job opportunities for women and gender parity.

It was revealed on the occasion that women account for less that 0.1 per cent of total employment related immigrations from Pakistan.

Tamriz Khan, an Independent Policy Researcher and Analyst, who was representing the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen of COMSATS, steered discussion on the trends and tendencies of working women of Pakistan towards immigration and also the perceived and real challenges in this regard.