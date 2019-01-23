Low gas pressure still continues

Rawalpindi

Low gas pressure is continued in most parts of the city and creating problems for the domestic users especially in morning and evening from the beginning of the winter. The unannounced gas load shedding severely affected the daily routine activities of the people.

It is important to point out that those working in offices and students had to leave for their daily routine without taking breakfast due to the unavailability of gas at that time.

Most localities in Rawalpindi are getting low gas pressure and for these reason housewives are unable to cook food. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp