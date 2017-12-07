Low gas pressure irks MBD

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Persisting low pressure causes in convenience for the residents of this town at the start of winter season. People said they had lodged complaints with gas company but no step had been taken to improve the situation.

Gas pressure at meals and breakfast times is so low that it is too hard to prepare tea, a house wife said. The domestic consumers are forced to burn wood and kerosene oil that cost them heavily. People urged relevant authorities to take steps to improve gas supply.