Low gas pressure irks citizens

Sargodha

Low gas pressure is creating serious problems for locals in severe cold weather. People are forced to use LPG in cylinders, which is being sold at very high rates for preparation of food, especially breakfast. The worst-hit localities include Zafar Colony, Iqbal Colony, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Satellite Town, Muhammadi Colony, Gilwala, Jinnah Colony, Muradabad, Farooq Colony, etc.

A local Muhammad Khalid told APP here Saturday that a new gas pipeline had also been laid here to overcome the gas shortage, but problem is still unsolved. Illegal use of gas compressors at dozens of houses, in collusion with the government officials, is worsening the situation for gas consumers. A official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) when contacted, said that low pressure issue would be resolved in few days. He said that strict action was being taken against those using compressors in city areas.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp