Low gas pressure in hub industries irks traders

Staff Repoprter

Karachi

Ismail Suttar, President of Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and Lasbela Chambers of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has termed gas pressure fluctuations in Hub Industrial and Trading Estate (HITE) unbearable, no more and a tyranny for manufacturers already suffering due to severe economic downhaul in the ongoing COVID crisis.

In a statement, the EFP Chief calls for the federal government to take suo motu notice of this open barbarism and blatant hemorrhage directly at the behest of SSGC, which is threatening the quality of highly valuable products. “The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), must be held accountable for not notifying the Hub-located industrialists in advance of gas supply distortion. Industries have only barely commenced operations and are currently striving hard to meet every little of whatever demand from the depressed global market they could retrieve”, he opined.