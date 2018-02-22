Low gas pressure hitting industrial production

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Wednesday complained of low gas pressure to the industry and called for corrective measures without any delay. After listening the point of view of the representatives of the industrialists, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that low gas pressure is like non provision of gas. It hurts industry badly therefore the SNGPL should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run. The LCCI President said that at a time when country is struggling to achieve boost exports, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector would play a devastating role. He said that how the government would be able to collect revenues to run its day-to-day affairs when the industrial wheel is coming to a halt. The LCCI President said that the government should understand that economic well being is a must and it is only possible when business community would be able to play its due role. He said that the industry needs a continuous supply of gas and electricity to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given timeframe but only because of the shortage of electricity the exports are not up to the mark. He said that Pakistan had already lost a number of international markets and the new longer hour power cuts would further aggravate the situation.