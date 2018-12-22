Low gas pressure hits different parts of city

People of Karachi on Friday complained against gas loadshedding and low pressure in different parts of city, ARY News reported.

As per details, as soon as mercury has dropped down, gas load shedding and low pressure has gripped various parts of the city.

People living in areas of New Karachi, Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, FB Area, Lyari and others are facing problems in the cold weather due to low pressure and loadshedding of the gas.

On the other hand, transporters are also facing obstacles due to low pressure at city’s various CNG Stations. It may be recalled that CNG stations will be closed from 8:00 pm (tonight) for 36 hours, as per schedule announced by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Related: Sindh has first right on its gas reserves: Murad Ali Shah Terming the shortage of gas in Sindh a huge problem, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (December 13) had warned that those responsible for it would not be spared at any cost. He had directed the relevant authorities to resolve the gas crisis at the earliest. The premier said his party came to power to represent the people, adding that they should not face difficulties at any cost.

The prime minister has ordered removal of the board of directors of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) over the crisis.

Meawhile, Whereas, Sui Southern Gas Company’s spokesperson said that people suffered due to the low pressure in the system and assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on December 4, had said that people would not face gas load-shedding during winter season this year.“Gas is being provided to the industry continuously and subsidy will be provided on bills from October 16 till June next year,” the minister said while talking to newsmen in Lahore.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced that subsidy would also be provided to fertiliser industry till March next year.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp