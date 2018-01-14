Low gas pressure continues to irk residents

Rawalpindi

Low gas pressure continues to irk the city residents especially in the morning hours.

It may be noted that those working in offices and students have to leave for their offices without taking breakfast due to non availability of gas.

Most localities in Rawalpindi are getting low gas pressure and for the housewives are unable to cook food.

People residing in Jamia Masjid, Waris Khan, Akal Garh,Dhoke Dalal,Karimpura,Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai,Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town,Shah Khalid Colony, Pindora and Shah Khalid Colony are facing difficulties due to low gas pressure.

Adeela bibi, a housewife said people were facing problems because of inefficiency of the the department. “We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants.”—APP