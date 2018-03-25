Low conviction in terrorism cases

A case study has given a glimpse into lacunas in the police, prosecution and judicial systems, which result in higher acquittals or fewer convictions in terrorism cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Titled ‘Understanding Counter Terrorism and Response’ the study examined around twenty terror cases including many involving the killing of civilians but unfortunately most of them were not sufficiently supported by evidence and therefore majority of them failed to make it to the anti-terrorism courts.

There is no doubt that the PTI government has made major strides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to depoliticize police force and also introduced judicial reforms with the aim to provide relief to the masses but the lower conviction rate in terrorism related cases must ring alarm bells in the relevant quarters to rectify the shortcomings at the earliest in the existing system. Our security personnel as well as the common people have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terror and the reports of hardcore terrorists getting acquittal amounts to rubbing salt not only on the wounds of the victim families but the entire nation. It is alarming that of the 500 cases registered in 2016 under anti-terrorism laws, 316 were recommended for discharge at the stage of prosecution – in a joint decision by the police and the prosecution, while only 184 made their way to the trial. This means only thirty seven percent of the terrorist cases were actually termed fit for trial and judged by the anti-terrorism courts. The situation clearly implies that the police force lacks capacity and facilities to scientifically collect evidence. Definitely besides establishing forensic laboratories, it is important that highly qualified people are recruited in the police force and then are imparted with training keeping in view the contemporary trends and challenges. The study has also given very pertinent recommendations for training of police personnel on crime scene management and evidence collection and we expect that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will give deep consideration to these proposals for the capacity building of police force and bringing improvement in judicial system so that the hardcore criminals playing with the life of innocent people get no room for acquittal.

Related