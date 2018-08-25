Low attendance observed after Eid holidays

A low attendance was observed in government offices and schools in the provincial capital on Friday after the end of Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Almost all main markets including Shah Alam Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market, Main Market, Moon Market, Baghbanpura Bazaar and several other markets remained close on the third day of the Eid.

Roads presented a deserted look due to the low traffic, and relatively l4ess number of people visited Zoo, parks and other recreational places on the third day due to hot weather conditions.

However, people from the other city started returning to Lahore to attend to their duties and businesses after the three days of holiday.—APP

