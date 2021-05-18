Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share engagement pictures

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the celebrated couple of Pakistan, have left their fans stunned with their charming couple photos of their Baat Pakki event.

The lovely couple, who announced their engagement on this year’s Valentine’s Day, has shared the pictures of the engagement on Instagram handles with giving words of loving each other till last breath.

“Here is to forever. I promise to love you till my last breath!” wrote Ikram.

Meanwhile, Minal Khan start with the same sentence “Here is to forever”. “To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” she concluded while giving the story #BaatPakki.

Fans have extended congratulations to the couple besides praying for their happy future.

