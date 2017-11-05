Love-all as Wozniacki announces engagement

Los Angeles

World number three Caroline Wozniacki announced her engagement to American basketball player David Lee on Friday.

The Danish star, who won the season-ending WTA Finals last weekend, posted a picture of her diamond engagement ring on Twitter alongside a caption which read: “Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate.”

Lee, a 34-year-old NBA free agent who spent the bulk of his career with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, also posted about the engagement.

“She said yes! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate,” Lee wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself embracing Wozniacki in Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

News of 27-year-old Wozniacki’s engagement comes three years after her split with golf superstar Rory McIlroy. McIlroy and Wozniacki were together for three years between 2011 and 2014 and had been engaged before splitting shortly after sending out wedding invitations.—AFP