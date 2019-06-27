Love vs fear of Allah

Zubada Raouf

IN a social gathering, a few families from the diverse backgrounds

were present, a simple, less educated mother was sitting with

her two years toddler. In that severe atmosphere, the child was being unsettled and repeatedly troubling his mother. He was trying to touch the decorations in the room or wanted to play with food serving dishes on the table. The woman tried to stop him by saying twenty to thirty times “Don’t touch, Auntie (host) will beat you” or “Allah will be angry.” I was surprised that why that AR Rahman and AR Raheem will be angry upon taking one or two cookies or touching a flower from the vase? Of course, that mother in her daily routine must be trying to scare her children from Allah. And in the same way, she would have been scared in her childhood. It is difficult to develop the love of Allah if somebody has been raised in the shadow of fear. No matter how pious, mutaqi, Haji, prayerful and Hafiz someone would be. It is not easy to get rid of the influences of our sub-conscience. When a child grows his delicate mind will keep sticking the concept of Fear, threat, and torment; instead of merciful, kind and loving Allah.

In our society, love is suppressed under fear, worship and the performing of Manask-e- Sharia. The fact is that if only the love being manifested in humans, it was attractive enough and compelling source to couple with worship and all other religious obligations. Of course, there are God-fearing Ayays in Quran, but they are in some reference. For example, “don’t usurp the people’s rights or shirk (association with Allah), etc. For example, a mother says to a child do not eat too many chocolates it will ruin your teeth; Does not mean that the mother is cruel or miser. The words “Rehman” 57 times, while the word “Rahim” has come 114 in the Quran. Apart from this, there are countless places it is mentioned that Allah is kind and merciful.

A few years back, I heard news about the women who were educated from a well-known religious institute; that they have a higher ratio of divorce than common women. They occupied a superior rank of piousness, knowledge and reformation. People around them only deserve advice, no matter how desperately they need their love. Love is unlimited virtuousness beyond someone’s thinking about “self”; oppositely: The Fear is bounded in the thoughts of hell and heaven. Many years ago, a Chinese magazine published a picture of a girl in school uniform. While she was walking through corn fields, she was tying up a falling corn stalk with her hair-ribbon. It means the girl loved her country, people of the country, and things belonging to them; without caring about her scattered hair. She did not care who owned the field and was worried to save the crop.

Love to Allah is such a topic that is not much considered even in very religious families. Although love to Allah is the base of bandagi, our religious scholars don’t talk about it and the majority of the people not aware of this concept. Unfortunately, there will be one of the millions of people who loved God. Otherwise, thousands of people die in the labour of worship without a taste of love. Saudi Arabia is the best example of love and Fear for Allah. There are fewer crimes, because of the application of Sharia law; cutting hands, stoning and beheading in public place. But you will see the labourers from developing countries and the Philippines- maids are surviving there in miserable conditions. You will find in Saudis a sense of inferiority for other nations. If they pondered in the Quran, they would know that the subject of “Quran” is “Insan” And love for humanity is necessary to attain Allah’s love and happiness. For the love of Allah, recognition of one verse was enough, and the Arabs understood the whole Quran. But they are oblivious about this principle of love (love to man is love to Allah).

If you asked a person who worked with the Arabs, the majority would be complaining about the breach of their basic rights. The love of Allah is the power that can make the Muslim community an ideal society. Only Allah’s love has the power to convert us from “a crowd to a nation.” The West has established a wide array of law and order. Muslims could have developed a better society than the West by understanding the purpose of their creation and love their creator. The highest quality of love nurtures sacrifices; To give your share to others. If society learns to sacrifice, they cannot be suppressed or impressed by others dominance of arms, scientific development, finance and any supremacy.