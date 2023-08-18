MANSEHRA – Love knows no bounds not even that of age as it can occur at any time and in one such incident, a centenarian man tied the knot for the fourth time.

Baba Abdul Hanan Swati, the father of a 70-year-old man, made headlines with his unique story

After getting hitched three times, Swati decides to try his luck for the fourth time as he defied societal norms and followed his heart.

The groom has a family of 84 people including 6 sons, 6 daughters, and dozens of grandsons and granddaughters. The Nikah ceremony was done earlier this week at local mosque. Swati’s bride was a resident of Alai Battagram who first resisted but decided to marry.

مانسہرہ میں پچانوے سالہ بابے حاجی زکریا کے بعد مانسہرہ کے علاقے سرن ویلی گرانتھلی کے رہائشی عبد الحنان خان سواتی نے 110 سال کی عمر میں چوتھی شادی کر لی ۔۔اور دلهن کے ساتھ اپنی ویڈیو بھی جاری کر دی@_sco41 @zidde_naz @R_M_Malik @KashifKiran1 pic.twitter.com/CmChGCc5Uh — Atta Khan (@A_tta4) August 17, 2023

In a heartwarming incident, the children, and grandchildren of Swati attended the wedding to share in the blissful occasion while the celebration of the event went viral on social media.

The marriage of over 100-year-old man speaks that love knows not bound by years, and age truly is just a number.