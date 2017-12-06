Love Jehad

One is amused by the oxymoronic ring of the phrase, “love jihad”, which has recently been popularized by certain Hindutva groups in the country. The phrase is designed to denote a communal conspiracy in which Muslim youths marry Hindu girls after ‘entrapping’ them in love affairs.

There is nothing wrong if a Hindu girl decides to be with a Muslim boy, or vice versa. But right-wing groups with vested interests project any incident of a Muslim boy marrying a Hindu girl as part of a larger conspiracy aimed at converting Hindus to Islam. Muslims are deliberately demonized as enemies of the country who are out to ‘contaminate’ Hindu women. The anxiety of the Hindu community leads to dramatic Hindu-Muslim polarization, which the Hindutva groups take advantage of.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

