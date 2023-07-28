PESHAWAR – Love has no boundaries while Pakistani men continue to woo foreign women who traveled all the way to Pakistan.

After Indian and Chinese women, a 36-year-old woman lands in KPK’s Charsadda to marry the man who is also in love with her.

Ikram Ullah Khan Durrani, a content creator from Bhusakhel village in KPK, revealed how his love affair went on with Nicole, a woman from a South American country and he repeatedly proposed to her.

Impressively, Nicloe embraced Islam and even wears moderate clothing. Sharing his story, the groom said that he first interacted with Nicole through social media, and the relationship further cemented over time.

After converting to Islam, Nicole changed her name to Noreen, and she holds a cordial relationship with her in-laws. She however planned to leave Pakistan, and expressed a wish to bring Ikramullah with her abroad. The groom has already been granted visa of South American nation, as they planned to embark on a new chapter of their lives.

Noreen is not familiar with Urdu, and other native languages, and she took help with Google Translator.

The transcontinental wedding serves as another example of the transformative power of social media, while couples remain steadfast in their commitment to each other.