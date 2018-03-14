Loudspeakers are a nuisance

The intensive use of loudspeakers has become quite a nuisance in our city. The most annoying thing is that loudspeakers have now become an integral part of almost all celebrations. People seem to believe that even private occasions like marriage and birthday party would be incomplete without the blaring of loudspeakers. Noise pollution is already one of the greatest problems that people living in cities have to endure. The excessive use of loudspeakers makes it even worse. Of course, there are occasions when their use is absolutely necessary, but I see no justification in using them during even party or meeting. The worst hit by this improper use of loudspeakers are the students who can’t concentrate on their studies. It is high time for the authorities to do something and stop this inappropriate usage of loudspeakers by charging a penalty on the those who use it unnecessarily.

ARWA ALI ASGHER

Karachi

