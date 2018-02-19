Loud echo of public opinion to be heard in general elections: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the loud echo of the public opinion of the Lodhran election will be heard in the 2018 general election.

He said every constituency of Pakistan would act as the Lodhran constituency in the 2018 general election and the Niazi Sahib should know very clearly that decision were taken by the thumbs of the people, not the finger of umpire.

Addressing the public representatives and the workers, the chief minister said the PML-N government had won the hearts of the people by public service, adding that historic projects have been launched in the education, health, agriculture and other sectors.

He said that the country was moving on the path of economic revolution for prominent place in the international community and self-reliance. Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N government has taken praise worthy measures for the social and economic uplift of the country and created new economic opportunities due to revolutionary economic policies.

He said the PML-N government kept its focus on the public service, adding the people support the leadership which made Pakistan the first atomic power of the Islamic world.

The chief minister the PML-N government overcome the energy crisis and load-shedding. He said those who create hurdles were not the well-wishers of the country and the nation would not forgive those who obstructed the progress and pushed the country towards problems.

He said negative elements have shown poor performance in their province and the people of the KPK were also annoyed with those who raise empty slogans as these elements do not wish that Pakistan moves forward.

Shahbaz Sharif said there would be only politics of public service now and there was no room for the politics of allegations. He said selfless service of the public was his mission and he would continue discharging the duty of the public service.