





Lotus flower

The lotus flower has faded and the hand that rocks the cradle will soon be able to rule the nation in 2019. The BJP was over-confident of winning in the Hindi-speaking belt of India. But they lost because of Modi’s empty promises.

This is an eye-opener for our Prime Minister. According to Modi, cows are most important than human beings who are lynched, raped and murdered everyday. Modi has only two jobs — 1. Travelling abroad, 2. Criticism of the Nehru-Gandhi Family. He is least concerned about the people of India. His foreign tours are most important. He is the only Indian Prime Minister to have spent crore of rupees on his foreign tours in the last four and a half years.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India







Share on: WhatsApp