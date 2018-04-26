Lotte Kolson factory brings massive investment to Pakistan

Launches world-famous brand ‘Lotte Choco pie’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Lotte Kolson, the manufacturer of one of the most popular snacks brand Slanty, Bravo biscuits & Pasta and part of South Korean industrial conglomerate Lotte Group, has achieved another huge milestone by launching its new,state-of-the-art factory built on 20 acres in Phoolnagur Multan Road, Kasur District, Punjab. This high-tech plant is set to boost the country’s economy and is proof of the collaboration between the countries of South Korea and Pakistan.

The factory was inaugurated by H.E Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana (Governor Punjab) along with H.E SungkyuKwak (Ambassador- Republic of Korea), Mr. Jaehyuk Lee (Vice chairman Lotte Food & Beverages Business Unit) & Mr. Myung Ki Min (President Lotte Confectionery). Top management of Lotte Group both from Republic of Korea and Pakistan, some key Government officials, partner agencies and the media also attended the inauguration.

Speaking at the occasion of the factory’s inauguration, Mr. Abdul Latif, CEO, Lotte Kolson shared, “Lotte’s new plant in Phoolnagur in Kasur is a huge investment in the Pakistani economy. This investment demonstrates our long-term commitment in expanding operations in Pakistan. Lotte Group is dedicated to pursuing highest quality in every area and hence has ensured that strictest hygiene protocols are followed in the new plant. The factory will produce LOTTE’s globally acclaimed brand LOTTE Choco Pie that has already won the hearts of millions of consumers around the world. Going forward Lotte Group will be bringing the new brands to the Lotte Kolson such as the world-famous Spout and many others.”

Lotte group is eyeing Pakistan with great interest and in near future will make even more investments in multiple categories as more companies of Lotte group will enter into Pakistan to participate in its economic growth.