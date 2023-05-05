L’Oréal Pakistan celebrates 14 year anniversary

L’Oréal Pakistan marked its 14th Year anniversary with commemorative events in Karachi at Darul Sukun; a charitable organization that provides care, rehabilitation and protection to children with disabilities, in Islamabad at Fareeda Bashir Gharana – Trust; a charitable organization that is dedicated to providing a brighter future to orphans and underprivileged children, and in Lahore at SOS Children’s Village; a charitable organisation which provides care, shelter and support for orphan and underprivileged children.

The anniversary commemoration was based in the spirit of community, kindness and giving back, in line with L’Oréal’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society and instilling the importance of social responsibility within the communities in which they operate.

The anniversary event focused on community-centric activities where L’Oréal Pakistan employees across the leadership, management and team levels volunteered their time and resources in interactive activities with the residents of DarulSukun, Fareeda Bashir Gharana – TrustandSOS Children’s Village.

“We are honored to celebrate our 14th year anniversary in Pakistan with a focus on the spirit giving back to the community,” said Qawi Naseer, Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan.