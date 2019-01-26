L’Oréal achieves No. 1 ranking

Staff Reporter

Karachi

L’Oréal has announced that it ranks #1 worldwide across all industries in the Covalence EthicalQuote reputation index. This ranking covers the world’s 581 largest listed companies. It reflects the perception of stakeholders, media and companies’ communication on environmental, social, governance and human rights issues. Jean-Paul AGON, Chairman and CEO of L’Oréal, said: “Our Ethical Principles – Integrity, Respect, Courage and Transparency – guide our development and contribute to our reputation. These principles are the foundation of our sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, compliance and philanthropy policies. We are proud of this 1st place achieved thanks to each employee’s commitment on a daily basis. This recognition reinforces our firm belief that acting ethically is the only way to build a sustainable business.” “The sincerity with which we approach ethical questions is key. Ethical questions are rarely simple but we address them with courage. Our culture of integrity allows us to develop relationships based on trust with our consumers, employees, shareholders, business partners and other stakeholders.” said Emmanuel LULIN, Senior Vice-President & Chief Ethics Officer of L’Oréal.

