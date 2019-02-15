L’Oréal achieves No 1 ranking worldwide

Observer Report

Islamabad

L’Oréal has announced that it ranks #1 worldwide across all industries in the Covalence EthicalQuote reputation index. This ranking covers the world’s 581 largest listed companies. It reflects the perception of stakeholders, media and companies’ communication on environmental, social, governance and human rights issues.

Jean-Paul AGON, Chairman and CEO of L’Oréal, said: “Our Ethical Principles – Integrity, Respect, Courage and Transparency – guide our development and contribute to our reputation. These principles are the foundation of our sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, compliance and philanthropy policies. We are proud of this 1st place achieved thanks to each employee’s commitment on a daily basis. This recognition reinforces our firm belief that acting ethically is the only way to build a sustainable business.”

