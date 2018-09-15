Lord Nazir hails PM Imran Khan

MULTAN : Member of the British House of Lords, Nazir Ahmed hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to transform the country into a prosperous and welfare state and assured that overseas Pakistanis were ready to contribute for the county’s development.

Talking to media persons at the residence of former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Lord Nazir expressed his wish to meet PM Imran to convey the problems of overseas Pakistanis. Lord Nazir said Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere in resolving the problems being faced by Pakistan. Everyone should support Prime Minister Imran Khan in his efforts to make a ‘Naya Pakistan,’ he added.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important project for the country and its people, adding that overseas Pakistanis had always been contributing towards the country’s development. They donated generously during the 1965 war, 1971 war, 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in the country.

He said that they are also giving a positive response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for contribution towards building dams.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the overseas Pakistanis in resolving their problems. Lord Nazir Ahmad strongly criticized Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.