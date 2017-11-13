Lord Nazeer meets CM

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N government was serving the nation considering it an obligation.

Addressing a meeting with Lord Nazeer Ahmed here on Sunday, he said the PML-N government had resolved for progress and development in the country.

He said that solid policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government were producing fruit and the people had rejected those who tried to obstruct progress and development in the country, he added.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N believed in the politics of public service and next generations would be given a Pakistan free from allegation and lies.

He said Pakistan of 2017 was most secure, peaceful, developed and progressed, and the mission of public service will continue, he maintained.

Lord Nazeer, speaking to Shahbaz Sharif said, “We praise your hard work and you have introduced new culture of hard work and public service”.

He said that Punjab had made progress in several sectors.

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Afzal Bhatti was also present on the occasion.