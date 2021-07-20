Looters will face defeat in AJK elections: SACM

Says one who fled country for treatment is not a leader but an absconder

Amraiz Khan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the one who ran away from the country for treatment is not a leader but an absconder.

In a statement issued here, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Sharif family is very skilful in all sorts of jugglery and the nation also knows its expertise in forging fonts and bogus pictures to achieve political objectives.

“The bondmaids cannot hush up the forgery and frauds of their absconding leader as well as the so-called heir-apparent of the Sharif family,” the SACM pointed out.

She said that the bondmaids have always faced defeat and humiliation on every occasion; and due to it, the bondmaids are suffering from acute depression.

The special assistant averred that the PML-N has already faced embarrassment over tall claims of tendering resignations, now or never announcements and U-turns over long march claims.

“They have neither tendered resignations nor held a long march and the bondmaids’ condition is very pitiable,” maintained the SACM.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan advised the bondmaids to speak according to their merit because defending PML-N is beyond their ability and skills.

“The cabal is unnerved because the people will support the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan in AJK elections,” concluded SACM.

Meanwhile, the special assistant to Punjab CM said the provincial government is establishing 21 new universities across the province.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she said seven universities are being established in most backward districts which will enlighten those areas with knowledge.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said PTI government is determined to establish university in every district of the Punjab.

The special assistant said that despite being in power for several times, the PML-N could not come up with a clear roadmap and action plan on the Kashmir issue.

“A single public meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan has erased all joys of PML-N n the AJK”, the SACM said.

She emphasised that on the one hand, there is a true lawyer fighting the case of Kashmiris with the entire world while on the other side is a royal family struggling for protection of the plundered public money.

“Kashmiris have tried both the parties time and again and never trust them no more in view o their betrayal and massive corruption.”

Dr Firdous pointed out that the PML-N is repeating the story of stealing votes well before the elections, which reflects the party fear of defeat.

The SACM said that the patient who had gone for medicine has not returned yet and is sitting in the palaces, looking after property of his children.