Looters of public money

THE Supreme Court, on Friday, sought a comprehensive reply from 222 beneficiaries who had got their loans written off illegally and warned that in case of court dissatisfaction the matter would be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A two-member Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the suo motu case related to Rs 54 billion loan write-offs during the government of former President Pervez Musharraf.

It is, perhaps, for the first time that one sees some semblance of seriousness about an issue that remain focus of discussion among general public since long but no tangible measure taken to address the chronic problem. Rs.54 billion is tip of an iceberg as total loans written off since creation of Pakistan run into thousands of billions and majority of them were waived off fraudulently and illegally. There have been reports, off and on, that some unscrupulous elements formed companies just to obtain loan and then digest them showing so-called business losses. Others became defaulters despite the fact that their other businesses flourished and they led a luxurious life style. The Chief Justice has done well by warning all such individuals and companies that those who got their loans written off on a political basis will have to return their loans to the national exchequer. Referring the matter to NAB might not be the solution as influential people go scot-free when the focus is diluted and reputation of NAB has also not been as good in realization of the looted money. Instead, the court might consider attaching properties of all those who are still in the business. The Supreme Court would be doing great service to the nation if this case is taken to its logical conclusion and defaulters and beneficiaries of loan waive off are made to repay each and every penny they swallowed illegally. The court might also ask the State Bank of Pakistan and investigating agencies to look into similar other cases and put up a report so that all those guilty of misconduct in this regard are taken to task. Action should also be initiated against those who are using un-metered gas and electricity and those who are in default of power and gas bills, which is one of the major causes of challenges that we witness in the energy sector these days.

