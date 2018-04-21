Looming protests force PM to take notice of Karachi’s power crisis

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken notice of the worsening power crisis in Karachi, and convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy on April 23rd.

The present energy crisis in Pakistan’s largest city stems from K-electric’s (KE) inability to meet the city’s demands.

K-electric, in turn, has claimed that the reduced generation of electricity is due to Sui Southern Gas Company curbing gas supplies to KE.

Severe load-shedding of up to 12 hours has plagued Karachi, with the worst burden falling on blocks 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14 of Federal B Area, C-1, C and No. 10 localities of Liaquatabad, Lyari, Orangi Town, Korangi, Safoora Goth, Scheme 33, Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Model Colony, New Karachi, North Karachi and several other areas.

Moreover, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday, briefed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee over the load-shedding crisis, and held KE responsible for the blackouts.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pak Sarzameen Party staged sit-ins against K-Electric and the federal government over prolonged power outages in Karachi.

Yesterday, the Nepra recommended heavy fine on K-Electric over unscheduled loadshedding.

The power regulator’s probe report came after a three-day visit of its special investigation team to Karachi. Nepra also decided to initiate legal proceedings against the K-Electric for violations of various responsibilities, including non-utilisation of its full power generation capacity.

The investigation committee highlighted that the load management carried out by K-Electric was beyond its claims and in addition to loadshedding on account of gas curtailment.

Nepra said: “The KE network also experienced faults adding to the unplanned loadshedding hours due to its fragile distribution system.”

