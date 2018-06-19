Looking for a system

Zaheer Bhatti

UNTIL some time ago, one learnt of middle class Pakistani Lord Nazir a Kashmiri activist belonging to the labour Party and Lord Pervez who has now set up the Bestway Chain in Pakistan, becoming Members of British House of Lords besides several others making it to the British Parliament and local Government in Britain. But not too far back Pakistani Baroness Saeeda Warsi had become a Sr. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the British Cabinet belonging to the Conservative Party, followed by a Pakistani worker’s son Sadiq Khan chosen to be the Mayor of London and Rukhsana Fiaz inducted as the first Pakistani female Mayor of a London borough, added to it now another Pakistani commoner Sajid Javed appointed as Britain’s Home Minister (Minister Interior) by Terrisa May whose elevation as Britain’s Prime Minister Sajid had opposed in his capacity as an MP. British democracy functions immaculately on pure merit despite an unwritten Constitution as what they follow are words of honour agreed as a matter of moral faith while individuals or Parties hold no personal grouse against each other. One feels ashamed that Countries we keep blaming for our ills are the ones which practice the moral ethics enshrined in the great faith we as Pakistanis are supposed to follow. If Pakistan has any intentions of strengthening Democracy it must take a leaf out of British Democracy.

But the political elite in Pakistan by contrast is seen not only character assassinating each other but also exhibiting their real mettle in showcasing what each one had done in turn to strike deals and win favours from external powers by playing their pawn, and with the local Establishment which they do not tire castigating, besides themselves surrendering initiative of the Parliament due to inaction of their own apparatus on National and International Issues to the Judiciary and the Armed forces, and resultantly belittling its own stature instead of reigning supreme over all National Institutions which they only can by their conduct and performance. The Almanic Book of Facts reveals that Christian population within the past decade had increased by 46% compared to 235% in Islam including fast rate of conversions to the religion which is not a reality to gloat about, if the Ummah is to behave the way it is capitulating to Imperial Powers and doing nothing in unison for self-respect and moral ascendency; the Saudi- Iranian confrontation being the major wedge successfully created by the West in the Islamic world.

The Islamic Welfare State of Pakistan which is neither Islamic nor a Welfare State any longer; thanks also to the so-called liberal social mindset allowed to permeate the social fabric of the Pakistani Society where morality, ethics and principles are becoming a far cry. This has been amply demonstrated by the Pakistani political pedigree heralding ‘supremacy of the Parliament’ by manipulating the nomination papers for the General elections eliminating information columns related to the credentials of prospective parliamentarians but for timely intervention by the Judiciary and the Election Commission subjecting the lot to an affidavit restoring the litmus test of being truthful and trustworthy in essence as per clauses 62 and 63 of the Constitution, or else the Nation would be saddled with the same set of political exploiters after another round of electoral musical chairs.

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court ordering National TV Channels including official PTV not to air Neelaam Ghar type Shows and Circuses, and ensure 5 time Azan for prayers during the month of Ramzan-ul-mubarak or else remove the acronym of Islami Jamhooria (Islamic Republic) from the Name of the Country, was only a cosmetic ritual reminder to a straying Nation which had marooned itself under the yoke of so-called modernism and lost all its claims to social morality. In carrying out these orders though, the networks ought to have delinked for Azan at the four Provincial metropolises and the Federal seat to remove confusion; may be next time. This is by no means to suggest that Pakistan should become an inflexible theocratic State, but one which needs to embrace moderation inherent in its belief system. Unfortunately today, Pakistan is torn between liberal left and decadent moribund right projecting a tarnished face of Islam both of which need to be eliminated. Pakistan needs to reassert its lost image of Quaed-e-Azam’s Pakistan which had promised to become a truly welfare State with equality for all regardless of faith, cast, colour or creed.

Besides working on our moral scruples and cleansing the Society of rank corruption, chastened by non-deliverance by the current injudicious sham democracy, the Pakistani nation needs to seriously introspect and contemplate fashioning a system of Governance most suited to an Islamic polity; the closest to the code of life revealed to mankind by Providence in the form of the Holy Quran which if dispassionately analyzed presents an all-encompassing Constitution which only requires faithful interpretation, as it does not lend itself to any amendments. Closest to the Holy testament in modern Governance appears to be the Presidential form of Government only once half-heartedly tried by Ayub Khan who after filling the void of local Government for the first time in the Country’s history, fell foul by misusing it as the electoral college in his own favour in the tailored General Election. It otherwise looked to be the perfect system because that was the period of Pakistan’s economic ascendancy. With another round of the failed Parliamentary system in the offing, attention of those at the helm of affairs is drawn to the virtues of the Presidential form of Government lately advocated by Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman in his published serialized submissions which call for serious consideration and a public debate to educate the masses after which a Nation-wide referendum could decide. Considering Salim Safi’s analysis predicting harrowing prospects of the forthcoming polls, postponing the possibly bloody drill, and taking time out for preponderance over the system may be worth it.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.