Looking after ourselves..!

OH, Father, how nice of you to come home, said the little old lady, as she ushered the priest in. “I was hoping that somebody would visit my house today. I have made some nice fresh cakes.”

“Ah,” said the priest, “that does sound tempting. Doesn’t it?” “Oops,” said the little old lady, “I quite forgot, you are diabetic.” “Oh, don’t let that worry you, “said the priest. “You serve me your cakes and let God look after my health!”

“Okay Father,” said the old lady a little doubtfully,” and I would like to give you my monthly subscription of ten rupees. I know it is little, but that is all I can afford.” “Every paisa, every rupee that is given to God is precious,” said the priest piously. “Each rupee is used to look after God’s work.” The old lady looked at the priest happily as he bit into his third cake. She wondered if she should have removed the icing from the top, before serving it to him. She knew it was very sweet, but seeing her priest enjoying the piece, made her guilty for thinking of depriving him of such pleasures.

“I am sure,” she thought, “that God will look after His own.” The priest had the fourth piece, and even asked for a cup of sweet tea that she offered after it. He bid the old lady goodbye and made his way to the door. He was on his way to visit another parishioner, who he knew made good jilabies.

The next Sunday the members of the church board looked at their priest with curiosity as he chaired the meeting of the parish committee. “Father,” said the Treasure, “we have no problem raising the monthly amount for your medical allowance, but don’t you think you should consult a specialist?”

“No, no, it is okay,” said the priest, “my insulin shots have become more expensive, that is all.” “Has your dosage increased?,” asked a doctor member of the committee. “Yes, but so has my workload, my stress and my tension,” said the priest quickly. “That is why I would like you to raise my medical allowance, and also clear my hospital bill for the last month.” The members of the pastorate committee looked at the hospital bill and sighed.

“We will have to defer buying a new organ for the church,” sighed the Treasurer, “but our priest’s health is important.” The priest’s mind went to the home of the little lady. He remembered the taste of the delicious cakes and his mouth started watering. “Thank you God, for taking care of my diabetes!” said the priest gratefully, as he watched the Treasurer raising his medical allowance in the budget sheet. He didn’t see a God above frowning..!

