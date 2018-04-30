Why our country is rich in slogans and poor in performance? One reason of this can be that slogans work as first aid to cover-up ground realities. Else why would the PPP still persist with the motto of roti, kapra aur makaan when it failed umpteen times to prove it while in government? Now Mian Nawaz Shairf has started a campaign of vote ko izzat do (Give respect to vote). Following a flop move to gather public under the shelter of mujhe kiu nikala, the former prime minister has launched a strategy driven by the chant of give respect to vote.

The stand is so ironic that it brings the words “look who is talking” to my mind with immediate effect. Let’s talk about how much respect do all these politicians and Mr have for vote and voter. Where was respect for voters when 14 people were shot at Model Town Lahore? Why does the pain for respect for voter passes by their conscience without giving any vibe to it every time when a baby is born at the doorstep of hospital? Where respect for voter evaporates when youth asks to be recruited on merit?

There are so many genuine parameters that can give us apt measure in regard of how much respect voters have been given by these very advocates of vote ko izzat do.

Vasdev

Tharparkar, Sindh

