Look pretty in a pink Natan co-ord like Queen Maxima

Our favourite fashionable royals have their go-to brands from Alexander McQueen for the Duchess of Cambridge, Massimo Dutti for Queen Letizia and Natan Couture for Queen Maxima.

The latter got dressed up for an event in a head to toe co-ord from the spring/summer ’20 collection. The ‘Mia’ V-neck shirt is cut with a loose silhouette and has been tucked into the ‘Motus’ wide-leg trousers with pearl accessories to complete the look.