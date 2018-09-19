Look into details..!

THE doorbell rang and I opened the door. “Carpenter!” said the middle aged man holding a measuring tape. “You want to change your door?” “Yes,” I said, “Three doors!” I watched as he pulled out the tape and held it against the first door, then placed the same tape at the bottom, then repeated the measurements to himself.

“Why aren’t you writing it down?” I asked as he struggled to remember feet and inches or was it metres and centimeters! “I don’t have a pen!” he said brightly. “So how did you expect to take the measurements back to your shop?” I asked. “I use my head!” he said.

“All three doors? Feet and inches, length and breadth?” He looked at me sheepishly. “When I bring the doors here, we will adjust sir!” I had seen such adjustments before. Workmen bringing doors which were too large or too small, masons carrying in tiles which didn’t fit bathroom, and furniture bought in store looking totally out of place in some one’s drawing room.

All because details had not been noted down. The couple going to buy new furniture for their drawing room hadn’t measured their drawing room to see how big or small it was. “Oh no,” whispers the wife, “the sofa has taken up all the place, where will we put our dining table?”

Or they find to fit their double bed in they would have to break wall and intrude into their neighbour’s flat! All this because we do not like to involve the detail! This happened last week.

In my bathroom there were some wires sticking out, and my electrician told me it was dangerous. “But I don’t have the same tile to cover those wires!” I said. “No problem sir, I will put a small plastic board on it!” They came armed with electric drill, plastic board and four small screws. And now for the last one week I have been staring angrily at a lopsided plastic board that grins back at me every time I use the cloak. “Hi!” it says, “How do you like my crookedness?”

Yes that’s what we should call ourselves when we don’t manage the detail, “Crooked people!” Not because we are crooks, oh no, but that we are slightly tilted in our reasoning. Straighten up! We cannot be like the carpenter without his pen, or the men who put my plastic board without their plumb line.

It could be other things too, like getting married without looking into his or her background, employing someone without checking, following a spiritual leader without knowing his beliefs! Start looking into details, you could save yourself from a lot of crooked people..!

