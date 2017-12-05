Longest underpass n Lahore

PUNJAB Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated country’s longest Beijing Underpass at Canal Road here on Sunday. The 1.3km long underpass has been completed in a short period of 125 days. The Beijing Underpass has height of 5.1 meters allowing any kind of traffic to pass though and its completion would make Canal Road signal free from Thokar Niaz Baig to Herbanspura, facilitating about two hundred and fifty thousand vehicles daily.

The underpass has been completed in record time and is a masterpiece of architecture, which would surely add to beauty of the provincial capital. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Lahore has become a more modern city because of vision and hard work of Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif. The Chief Minister has paid special attention to ensure free flow of traffic in the capital and provide international standard travel facilities to its residents. It was in line with this approach that he first introduced Metro Bus in the city, which was dubbed as ‘Jungla Bus’ by those who are now replicating the same project in KP. Then he visualised another landmark project of Orange Line Metro Train and its completion is withheld because, due to objections raised by civil society, the matter is before Lahore High Court. We hope that the project would be cleared by the court at the earliest especially when government has undertaken that it would not negatively impact any historical site or building.

Related