Longest Oman expressway opens today

Muscat

Al Batinah Expressway will be fully opened to traffic on Monday following the completion of remaining parts.

The 270-km 4-lane road stretching from Halban to Khatmat Milaha in the Wilayat of Shinas has 1,183 bridges, tunnels and viaducts beside 11,400 lampposts.

The road will boost trade and activate the economic and social aspects as well as serve the Khazaen land port, Sohar Port, Sohar Airport, the Sohar Free Zone, port of Shinas and the medical city.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, said the road is considered to be one of the vital and giant roads in the Sultanate.

It is a new addition to the achievements which took place during the blessed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The greatest benefit of the road lies in reducing traffic congestions on the existing road which will positively affect the movement of people and goods. Al Futaisi added, the road will open new horizons in terms of architectural and economic expansion.

Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said the total length of the road is 270 km making it the longest 4-lane expressway in the Sultanate.

It has been designed to the international standards and the latest global specifications.—Agencies