Long-term plan needed to mitigate lacunas in PIDA’s legislation

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Irrigation and Chairman PIDA Sardar Mohsin Leghari said on Wednesday that a strategic and long-term plan was required to mitigate lacunas in the legislation of Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA).

Presiding over an introductory session with the senior officers of PIDA here. He directed to seek the services of legal experts to vacate the stay orders got by farmer organizations.

He said that a detailed revamping of PIDA’s legal framework was needed to resolve the irrigation related disputes of farming community.

The Irrigation minister urged to utilize the platform of farmer organizations for dissemination of government policies made for the rural communities in future.

General Manager (Finance) of PIDA Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed briefed the minister regarding the functioning and problems of five area water boards under the administrative control of PIDA.

The meeting was also attended by General Manager (Operation/Admin) Muhammad Ajmal Mian and Deputy General Manager (Social Mobilization) Shaiq Hussain Abidi.

Meanwhile, Cotton growers have been advised to pay special attention towards the removal of weeds from the crop.

A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday that flat fan nozzle should be used to carry out anti-weed spray and poisons which could harm the crop and should be sprayed with the help of shield.

He also suggested growers to irrigate the crop only if needed. “If attack of whitefly, thrips and other insects is witnessed in such case growers should carry out spray after consulting the staff of agriculture department of their respective area”, he added.

Suitable time for cotton picking starts from 9am and workers must follow the guidelines during cotton picking so that farmers could get good price of their commodity from the market.

